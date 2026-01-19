AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $235.00 price target on the stock.

AN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.22.

AutoNation Stock Up 0.4%

AN stock opened at $215.24 on Friday. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $148.33 and a twelve month high of $228.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.78.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 2.38%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 2,477.8% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc is the largest automotive retailer in the United States, operating a network of franchised new vehicle dealerships, pre-owned vehicle superstores and collision-repair centers. The company offers a comprehensive range of automotive products and services, including the sale of new cars and light trucks from leading manufacturers, certified pre-owned vehicles and a wide selection of used models. In addition to retail vehicle sales, AutoNation provides financing, insurance and extended service contracts through its in-house financial services division, as well as genuine and aftermarket parts, factory-recommended maintenance and collision-repair services.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, AutoNation was founded in 1996 by entrepreneur H.

