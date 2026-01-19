Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OPCH. Stephens raised shares of Option Care Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Option Care Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OPCH

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $987,240.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 413,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,872.20. The trade was a 10.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 134.2% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,237,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,557,000 after buying an additional 4,720,988 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,001,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,076,000 after acquiring an additional 590,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,796,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,384,000 after acquiring an additional 235,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,932,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 145.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,138,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry’s most experienced home infusion businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.