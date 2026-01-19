PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 441,340 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the December 15th total of 641,971 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,197 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,197 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFN. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 45.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 45,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PFN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. 238,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,215. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.6%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE: PFN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing principally in a diversified portfolio of credit instruments. The fund’s assets are allocated across a range of fixed income sectors, including corporate debt, asset- and mortgage-backed securities, emerging market debt, and other income-producing instruments, both in the U.S. and international markets.

The fund employs a flexible investment approach designed by PIMCO’s portfolio management team, incorporating the use of leverage and derivatives to enhance yield and manage duration risk.

