Critical Contrast: Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) & Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) and Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Alarum Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Alarum Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Alarum Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group $349.78 million 9.59 -$599.15 million ($5.63) -2.81 Alarum Technologies $31.82 million 2.04 $5.78 million $0.17 53.24

Alarum Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alarum Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bitdeer Technologies Group and Alarum Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 1 0 11 0 2.83 Alarum Technologies 1 0 1 0 2.00

Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $27.26, suggesting a potential upside of 72.12%. Alarum Technologies has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.09%. Given Alarum Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alarum Technologies is more favorable than Bitdeer Technologies Group.

Volatility and Risk

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alarum Technologies has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and Alarum Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group -115.59% -91.31% -28.13% Alarum Technologies 3.28% 17.77% 13.68%

Summary

Alarum Technologies beats Bitdeer Technologies Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account. The company also operates mining datacenters to generate hash rate; handles various processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations; and sells mining machines. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. It also provides privacy solutions and services, a software solution that uses an encryption protocol which is defined upon the process being used to generate a secured encrypted path and keep the users' data private and safe; and web data collection solution allows organizations to collect vast amounts of web and internet data by simultaneously connecting to the Internet from different IP addresses. In addition, the company offers static residential proxy network, rotating residential proxy network, data center proxy network, premium dedicated static residential proxies, mobile proxies, SERP data collection service, and social data collection service, as well as advertising services to enterprise customers. The company offers its products through resellers and internet service providers. It serves advertising and media companies, financial organizations, cyber security companies, industrial and commercial companies, online companies, education institutions, and AI recruitment market and other sectors. The company was formerly known as Safe-T Group Ltd. and changed its name to Alarum Technologies Ltd. in January 2023. Alarum Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

