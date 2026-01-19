Comparing Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) and Boohoo Group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) and Boohoo Group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hour Loop and Boohoo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Hour Loop alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 1 0 0 0 1.00 Boohoo Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and Boohoo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop 0.59% 12.96% 3.57% Boohoo Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boohoo Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. 95.0% of Hour Loop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hour Loop and Boohoo Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $138.25 million 0.47 $660,000.00 $0.03 61.67 Boohoo Group $1.01 billion 0.50 -$415.90 million N/A N/A

Hour Loop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boohoo Group.

Summary

Hour Loop beats Boohoo Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hour Loop

(Get Free Report)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Boohoo Group

(Get Free Report)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hour Loop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hour Loop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.