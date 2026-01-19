Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF) Short Interest Update

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 97,552 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the December 15th total of 151,080 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,963 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 256,963 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSF. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laird Superfood in the second quarter worth $211,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Laird Superfood by 5.6% in the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 90,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Laird Superfood by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Stock Up 17.6%

Shares of LSF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.34. 388,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,905. Laird Superfood has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.39.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc (NYSE American: LSF) is a consumer wellness company specializing in plant-based superfood and functional beverage products. Founded in 2015 by big-wave surfer and entrepreneur Laird Hamilton, the company develops creamers, coffees, hydration mixes and culinary superfood blends designed to deliver energy, focus and nutritional support. Laird Superfood’s offerings leverage premium ingredients such as coconut milk, aquamin sea minerals, functional mushrooms and adaptogens to address growing consumer demand for clean-label, nutrient-rich alternatives.

The company’s core product lines include coconut-based coffee creamers, plant-based creamers, instant coffee blends combined with superfood ingredients, hydration mixes and culinary seasonings.

