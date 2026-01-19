Rep. Dan Newhouse Sells Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Stock

Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) recently sold shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dollar General stock on December 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “EDWARD JONES IRA” account.

Representative Dan Newhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) on 12/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) on 12/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) on 12/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) on 12/11/2025.

Dollar General Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.76. 3,816,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,907. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $154.75.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total value of $1,322,888.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,959.40. This trade represents a 30.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 7,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total value of $1,011,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,335.88. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,389. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $112.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dollar General from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Newhouse (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Click here to see Newhouse’s key votes in Congress.

Newhouse served as a member of the Washington House of Representatives representing District 15-Position 2 from 2003 through 2009 and as Washington Director of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Newhouse was first elected to the state House in 2002 and served until he was named state Director of Agriculture in 2009. He was first appointed by Governor Christine Gregoire on February 18, 2009.

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

