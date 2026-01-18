Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Short Interest Update

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,404,257 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 1,082,026 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,140 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,140 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $491,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 285,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 142,958 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 90.6% in the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 6,159,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after buying an additional 2,928,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZVIA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. 2,444,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. Research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZVIA shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Zevia PBC, headquartered in Los Angeles, is a Public Benefit Corporation that produces zero-calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Founded in 2007, the company went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in March 2021. Zevia’s mission centers on offering healthier drink alternatives by using stevia leaf extract and other plant-based ingredients rather than sugar or artificial sweeteners.

The company’s product portfolio spans multiple categories, including carbonated sodas, sparkling water, energy drinks, mixers and flavored teas.

