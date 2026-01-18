Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) Short Interest Update

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,511,297 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 5,706,291 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,226,231 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,226,231 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 363 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 658.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 379 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 148.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFGC stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $97.75. 1,339,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average of $97.67. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 0.50%.The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

