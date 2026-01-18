The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.89 and traded as high as $44.1950. The Swatch Group shares last traded at $44.1950, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Swatch Group AG is a Switzerland-based manufacturer renowned for its wide range of wristwatches, watch movements and related components. Headquartered in Biel/Bienne, the company operates as one of the world’s leading watchmaking groups, offering timepieces across luxury, premium and accessible segments. In addition to watch production, the Swatch Group oversees jewelry manufacturing and supplies mechanical and quartz movements to both its own brands and external clients.

The group’s brand portfolio spans multiple market tiers, including high-end names such as Breguet, Blancpain and Harry Winston; prestigious makers like Omega, Longines and Glashütte Original; and accessible labels including Swatch and Tissot.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.