SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SuperCom, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.90 and traded as low as $8.20. SuperCom shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 172,723 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPCB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SuperCom in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 million. SuperCom had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 37.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SuperCom by 213.3% in the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SuperCom in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SuperCom in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SuperCom during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) is a technology firm specializing in electronic monitoring, digital identity and secure IoT solutions. The company develops and delivers hardware and software platforms designed to monitor individuals in correctional and pre-trial settings, as well as to provide secure digital identity credentials for governments and commercial clients. SuperCom’s core offerings include GPS and radio frequency (RF) tracking devices, biometric readers, secure communications modules and cloud-based monitoring portals.

In addition to correctional monitoring, SuperCom has expanded into the digital identity and eHealth sectors.

