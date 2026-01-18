Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.12 and traded as low as GBX 31. Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 31, with a volume of 307,632 shares changing hands.

Real Estate Investors Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £54.20 million, a P/E ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.12.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors. The portfolio has no material reliance on a single asset or occupier. On 1st January 2015, the Company converted to a REIT. Real Estate Investment Trusts are listed property investment companies or groups not liable to corporation tax on their rental income or capital gains from their qualifying activities.

