Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,092,456 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 5,170,467 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,531 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Schneider National Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Schneider National stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,277. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $31.19.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 4.04%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.950 EPS. Analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 59.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Schneider National from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,469,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,393,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 855,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,109,000 after acquiring an additional 683,298 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 644.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 620,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 537,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,991,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,238,000 after acquiring an additional 386,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry’s most recognized carriers.

