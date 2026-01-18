Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BNP Paribas Analyst Says

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

MS stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.17. 8,365,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,624,669. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $94.33 and a 12-month high of $192.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.40. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total transaction of $16,434,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,493,199.24. The trade was a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 645.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 65.2% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and strong profitability: MS reported $2.68 EPS (above consensus) with net income and operating profit up year?over?year, driven by wealth management and a rebound in investment banking. Morgan Stanley Q4 Release

Q4 EPS beat and strong profitability: MS reported $2.68 EPS (above consensus) with net income and operating profit up year?over?year, driven by wealth management and a rebound in investment banking. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase / cash return: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share, a signal of confidence and an income tailwind for yield?sensitive holders. Dividend Announcement

Dividend increase / cash return: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share, a signal of confidence and an income tailwind for yield?sensitive holders. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and price?target lifts: Several firms (including Keefe, Bruyette & Woods) raised their targets/ratings after the print, which can underpin longer?term upside. Analyst Price Target Lift

Analyst support and price?target lifts: Several firms (including Keefe, Bruyette & Woods) raised their targets/ratings after the print, which can underpin longer?term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Market context: Morgan Stanley benefits from a hot IPO/dealmaking environment and wealth?management flows — management flagged a strong pipeline for 2026 but that outlook is already being priced in. Pipeline Comment

Market context: Morgan Stanley benefits from a hot IPO/dealmaking environment and wealth?management flows — management flagged a strong pipeline for 2026 but that outlook is already being priced in. Negative Sentiment: Operating cash flow weakness: The quarter showed a material swing to negative operating cash flow (cited ~-$3.3B), raising questions about short?term cash dynamics despite large liquidity buffers. Cash Flow Detail

Operating cash flow weakness: The quarter showed a material swing to negative operating cash flow (cited ~-$3.3B), raising questions about short?term cash dynamics despite large liquidity buffers. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Multiple senior executives have sold shares in recent months which can signal management cash?outs and adds to near?term selling pressure. Insider Activity

Insider selling: Multiple senior executives have sold shares in recent months which can signal management cash?outs and adds to near?term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Revenue vs. expectations and “sell the news”: Revenue slightly missed some consensus figures; combined with investors taking profits after the post?earnings pop, this explains downward pressure today. Revenue & Market Reaction

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company’s chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm’s primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

