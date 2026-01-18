Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,907 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the December 15th total of 11,446 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,637 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,637 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.
Build Bond Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of Build Bond Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. Build Bond Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.
Build Bond Innovation ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.0866 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This is an increase from Build Bond Innovation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Build Bond Innovation ETF Company Profile
The Build Bond Innovation ETF (BFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad-based global portfolio of investment grade fixed income securities and US equity call options tied to the upside performance of the S&P 500 Index. BFIX was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Build.
