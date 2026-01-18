Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,907 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the December 15th total of 11,446 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,637 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,637 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Build Bond Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Build Bond Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. Build Bond Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

Build Bond Innovation ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.0866 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This is an increase from Build Bond Innovation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Build Bond Innovation ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFIX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Build Bond Innovation ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build Bond Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC increased its stake in Build Bond Innovation ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Build Bond Innovation ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period.

The Build Bond Innovation ETF (BFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad-based global portfolio of investment grade fixed income securities and US equity call options tied to the upside performance of the S&P 500 Index. BFIX was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Build.

