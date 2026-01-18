Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $170.01 and last traded at $170.96. Approximately 59,058,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 40,491,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.07.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.88.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 3.5%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.02. The company has a market capitalization of $407.47 billion, a PE ratio of 407.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $5,852,753.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 251,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,818,765.24. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $58,925,706.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,825,989.42. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock valued at $167,394,629 in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

