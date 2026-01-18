BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:BHK opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE: BHK) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The trust primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed-income securities, including U.S. government and agency obligations, corporate bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and other debt instruments. The fund may employ leverage to enhance its income-generating potential.

Since its inception in 2008, BHK has been managed by a dedicated team of fixed-income professionals at BlackRock Advisors, drawing on the firm’s global research capabilities and risk-management platform.

