Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,433,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 268,831 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.71% of Analog Devices worth $2,072,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,227,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,955,086,000 after acquiring an additional 761,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,317,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,549,973,000 after purchasing an additional 506,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,687,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,770,448,000 after purchasing an additional 633,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,803,377,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,326,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,506,448,000 after purchasing an additional 375,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $719,406.25. Following the sale, the director owned 142,571 shares in the company, valued at $32,821,269.91. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $150,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,556.60. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,544 shares of company stock worth $14,328,561. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $300.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.06. The company has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $309.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 20.58%.The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.52.

Key Stories Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

