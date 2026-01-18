Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,434,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 793,002 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.39% of Agilent Technologies worth $1,595,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 80,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,027,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,909,000 after acquiring an additional 97,312 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 35.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 68,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $464,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,811.54. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $130,491.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,987.92. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,962 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $139.68 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $160.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 18.75%.The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Agilent Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett?Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

