Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $656,000 Position in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RAL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Ralliant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Ralliant Stock Performance

RAL opened at $53.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 42.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.12. Ralliant Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

Ralliant ( NYSE:RAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RAL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ralliant from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Ralliant in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Ralliant from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

