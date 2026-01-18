Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth $31,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $33,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $71.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Regency Centers Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average is $70.65. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $387.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.755 dividend. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 272,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Argus raised shares of Regency Centers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REG

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.