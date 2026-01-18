Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Down 0.0%
BTT opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $22.92.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE: BTT) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. Launched in 2018, the trust seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, while also aiming for total return. Shares of BTT trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors a means to access a portfolio of municipal securities through a publicly traded vehicle.
The trust’s primary investment activities focus on U.S.
