Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. $VCIC Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC – Free Report) by 90.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241,543 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Vine Hill Capital Investment worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIC. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in Vine Hill Capital Investment by 879.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,822,000.

Trading Down 0.4%

VCIC stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.01 million, a P/E ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 0.08. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vine Hill Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:VCIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Profile

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

