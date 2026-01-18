Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $798,000 Position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust $BFZ

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 652,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 87,599 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 16.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 79,735 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 161.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 327,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 201,972 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 472.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 225,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 196,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BFZ opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $11.47.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: BFZ) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income exempt from federal and California state income taxes. Launched and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, the fund primarily invests in a portfolio of investment-grade municipal obligations issued by California state and local governments. Its holdings include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other limited-obligation securities that finance infrastructure and public services across the state.

The fund’s investment objective emphasizes tax-exempt income through active portfolio management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.