Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.7% of Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $6,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,238,600. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.39, for a total value of $18,668,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 65,480 shares in the company, valued at $38,200,377.20. The trade was a 32.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,271 shares of company stock valued at $86,507,282. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.47.

Shares of TMO opened at $619.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $586.34 and a 200-day moving average of $524.54. The company has a market cap of $232.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $629.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

