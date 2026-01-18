Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock $BLK

Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,680,334,000 after purchasing an additional 227,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,143,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,281,641,000 after purchasing an additional 34,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,644,007,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,005,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,104,122,000 after buying an additional 842,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 105,267.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,789,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.38, for a total value of $1,312,572.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,346.42. This trade represents a 16.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.7%

BlackRock stock opened at $1,164.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,219.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,071.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,105.02. The stock has a market cap of $180.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 22.93%.The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $5.73 dividend. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,296.00 to $1,380.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,244.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,310.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,314.71.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

