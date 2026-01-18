Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DFUV opened at $48.51 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.78.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.