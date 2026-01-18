Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 10,055 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in QUALCOMM by 11.6% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $4,539,000. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $3,896,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $159.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 12.51%.The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Susquehanna set a $210.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.28.

Trending Headlines about QUALCOMM

Here are the key news stories impacting QUALCOMM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.89/share (annualized yield ~2.2%); payable March 26 to holders of record March 5 — supports income investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Qualcomm Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.89/share (annualized yield ~2.2%); payable March 26 to holders of record March 5 — supports income investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Coverage and feature pieces highlight Qualcomm’s push into personal AI, wearables (large Ray?Ban demand with Meta) and new Dragonwing IQ10 chips for robotics — these represent meaningful growth levers beyond handset modems. Qualcomm: Ignored Personal AI Boom

Coverage and feature pieces highlight Qualcomm’s push into personal AI, wearables (large Ray?Ban demand with Meta) and new Dragonwing IQ10 chips for robotics — these represent meaningful growth levers beyond handset modems. Neutral Sentiment: RBC (RBC Capital) initiated coverage with a “sector perform” / KeyCorp issued updated Q1 EPS assumptions — analyst activity keeps the name in focus but does not currently signal a consensus upgrade. RBC Capital initiates coverage

RBC (RBC Capital) initiated coverage with a “sector perform” / KeyCorp issued updated Q1 EPS assumptions — analyst activity keeps the name in focus but does not currently signal a consensus upgrade. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho’s downgrade (covered in MarketBeat) from Outperform to Neutral and a cut to the price target flagged near?term headwinds: expected modem share losses on upcoming Apple devices, softer global handset demand (especially China), and rising local competition — this note is the primary driver of recent selling pressure. Qualcomm: Wall Street’s Patience Is Wearing Thin

Mizuho’s downgrade (covered in MarketBeat) from Outperform to Neutral and a cut to the price target flagged near?term headwinds: expected modem share losses on upcoming Apple devices, softer global handset demand (especially China), and rising local competition — this note is the primary driver of recent selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Trade/tariff risk: coverage highlights the potential impact of a proposed 25% tariff on AI chips — could raise costs or disrupt supply chains for semiconductor players exposed to the U.S./China/Taiwan dynamics. 5 AI Chip Stocks Most Exposed to Trump’s New 25% Tariff

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,278,255.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,750.32. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,833,385.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,898.71. This trade represents a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 53,155 shares of company stock worth $9,267,593 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

