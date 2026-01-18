Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys 50,954 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,954 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $40,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,335,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,115,025,000 after purchasing an additional 670,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,552,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,451,223,000 after acquiring an additional 182,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,188,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,429,590,000 after acquiring an additional 109,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,569,260,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,421,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,402,488,000 after acquiring an additional 201,159 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $589.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $740.00 target price (up from $700.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.17.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 28,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.56, for a total transaction of $15,769,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,798,904.12. This trade represents a 51.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,147,227.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,595.79. This trade represents a 95.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,007 shares of company stock valued at $63,533,844. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $535.00 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.06.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

