Sierra Legacy Group Acquires 3,350 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Sierra Legacy Group increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Sierra Legacy Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sierra Legacy Group’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $714,801,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2,413.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,135,000 after purchasing an additional 603,836 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 253,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,977,000 after purchasing an additional 240,264 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,001,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,733,000 after purchasing an additional 170,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.4% in the second quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 543,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,155,000 after buying an additional 169,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho set a $225.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $257.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.41.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $185.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.59. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $178.68 and a twelve month high of $234.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.43.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 37.62%.The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

