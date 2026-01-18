Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires New Stake in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 4,333.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $210.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.10 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 30.76%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.65, for a total value of $11,610,459.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $7,555,171.40. This represents a 60.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total transaction of $2,601,412.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 218,020 shares in the company, valued at $48,060,328.80. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 418,681 shares of company stock valued at $96,073,145 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Snowflake from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.58.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

