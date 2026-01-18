Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,924,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,297 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.16% of McKesson worth $3,031,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 10.0% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares in the company, valued at $282,614.64. This represents a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total value of $225,265.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,096.24. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $895.79.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $840.29 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $570.51 and a twelve month high of $895.58. The firm has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $833.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $766.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 248.14% and a net margin of 1.04%.The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

