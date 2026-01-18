Mfs Govt Mkts (NYSE:MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Mfs Govt Mkts (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0191 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th.

Mfs Govt Mkts Stock Performance

NYSE:MGF opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. Mfs Govt Mkts has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

Get Mfs Govt Mkts alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mfs Govt Mkts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts by 7.4% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 403,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 27,768 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts by 20.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,155,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 195,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Mfs Govt Mkts during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mfs Govt Mkts

MFS Government Markets Fund (NYSE: MGF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income consistent with preservation of capital and liquidity by investing primarily in U.S. government and government-related debt securities. The fund’s portfolio typically consists of U.S. Treasury obligations, agency securities and repurchase agreements collateralized by government-backed instruments. By concentrating on high-quality, sovereign-issued fixed income, MGF aims to offer investors relatively stable returns while minimizing exposure to credit risk.

The fund employs a disciplined, yield-curve-aware approach, blending short-term and intermediate-term maturities to balance income generation with interest-rate sensitivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mfs Govt Mkts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mfs Govt Mkts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.