BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:ECAT)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.277 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECAT opened at $15.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $17.16.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after purchasing an additional 151,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,072,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 39,355 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 32,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 516,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the period.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: ECAT) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The trust seeks to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities. ECAT’s investment strategy integrates environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria into the selection process, targeting companies whose business practices align with sustainable outcomes while aiming to manage risk and enhance long-term returns.

The fund’s portfolio is constructed and managed by BlackRock Investment Management, LLC, leveraging the firm’s global research capabilities and proprietary ESG analytics.

