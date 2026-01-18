TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut TAL Education Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 572.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 386.0% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TAL opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.06. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $861.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.03 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group is a leading provider of after-school tutoring services in China, specializing in K-12 academic instruction. The company offers a range of programs designed to help primary and secondary school students strengthen their core competencies in subjects such as mathematics, English, Chinese language and science. TAL leverages both in-person learning centers and digital platforms to deliver its curriculum, aiming to support student progress through interactive lessons and personalized study plans.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, TAL Education Group has grown into one of China’s largest private education firms.

