Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,688 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 46,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.82 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.05.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

