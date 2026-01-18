Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$43.24 and last traded at C$43.24, with a volume of 36618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.37.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$35.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Richelieu Hardware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$499.20 million during the quarter. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 4.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, insider Guy Grenier sold 7,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.73, for a total transaction of C$257,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,847,114.97. This trade represents a 12.22% decrease in their position. Insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company’s sales are derived from its operations in Canada. Richelieu’s products include furniture, glass, decorative, window, and door hardware, lighting systems, and kitchen and closet storage. The firm primarily serves home furnishing manufacturers, residential and commercial woodworkers, hardware retailers, and renovation superstores.

