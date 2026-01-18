Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 195,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $265.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.22 and its 200 day moving average is $239.54. The stock has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $267.22.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

