Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Sumitomo Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 130,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 90,248 shares.The stock last traded at $39.83 and had previously closed at $39.35.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sumitomo presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.



Sumitomo Corporation (OTCMKTS: SSUMY) is a global integrated trading and investment company headquartered in Japan. As one of the country's major sogo shosha (general trading firms), Sumitomo operates a diversified business portfolio that spans trading, project development, equity investments and provision of services to industrial and consumer markets. The company acts as a commercial intermediary and strategic investor, linking producers, manufacturers and end users across international supply chains.

Sumitomo’s business activities cover a wide range of sectors, including metal products and mining, transportation and construction systems, infrastructure and real estate, energy and chemical products, electronics and digital solutions, and consumer goods and food.

