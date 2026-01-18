iShares Silver Trust $SLV Stock Holdings Raised by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

SLV stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76.

Retail investors have poured a record amount of cash into silver ETFs, creating heavy inflows that have supported SLV's rally and ETF liquidity.

Analyses point to structural supply constraints (much silver is a base?metal byproduct) and rising industrial demand from EVs and solar, which could support higher silver prices over the coming years and benefit SLV.

Silver's multi?hundred percent advance over the past year and SLV reaching new highs have reinforced momentum trading and ETF flows into SLV.

Research mentions and analyst features (Zacks) are highlighting SLV, which can boost visibility but may not immediately change price direction.

Reports of trading losses by short positions (TD Securities) signal squeeze dynamics in the market, a technical factor that can amplify volatility without changing fundamentals.

Short?term profit?taking is exerting downward pressure on prices after the sharp rally, prompting a pullback in SLV as investors lock in gains.

Coverage notes a pullback from record highs as traders trim exposure; headlines and reduced tariff risk have also removed some upside catalysts.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust's each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust's custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor's fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

