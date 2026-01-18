Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $2.7980. Harbour Energy shares last traded at $2.7980, with a volume of 166 shares trading hands.
Harbour Energy Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy PLC (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.
The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.
