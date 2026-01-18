Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BHC. Barclays assumed coverage on Bausch Health Cos in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bausch Health Cos from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Raymond James Financial raised Bausch Health Cos to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bausch Health Cos has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $8.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Bausch Health Cos in the first quarter worth $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 1,548.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 948,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 467,270 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Cos by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 324,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Bausch Health Cos by 44.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 70,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos Inc, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The company operates through two primary segments: Ophthalmology, led by its Bausch + Lomb franchise, and Diversified Brands, which encompasses prescription dermatology, gastrointestinal, neurology and branded pharmaceutical products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of therapeutic and over-the-counter offerings designed to address conditions such as cataracts, dry eye, glaucoma, acne, rosacea, migraine and gastrointestinal disorders.

The Ophthalmology segment under the Bausch + Lomb name provides products for eye health, including prescription drops, contact lens care solutions, intraocular lenses, surgical instruments and diagnostic devices.

