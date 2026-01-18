Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Increases By 45.9%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,286,923 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the December 15th total of 8,423,074 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,446 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,497.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,446 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,497.2 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance
ACGBF opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $0.82.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
Agricultural Bank of China Limited, one of China’s “Big Four” state-owned commercial banks, offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations and government entities. Established in 1951 as the Agricultural Cooperative Bank and reorganized in 1979 as a standalone commercial bank, it has maintained a strategic focus on serving the agricultural sector, rural communities and urban enterprises. Through its extensive domestic branch network, the bank provides deposit-taking, lending, trade finance, treasury operations and risk management solutions.
In its retail segment, Agricultural Bank of China delivers personal deposit accounts, mortgage financing, auto loans, credit card services and wealth management products.
