Short Interest in Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Increases By 33.9%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 225 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the December 15th total of 168 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Arcadis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARCAY opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54. Arcadis has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $75.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Arcadis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) is a leading global design and consultancy firm specializing in the built and natural environment. The company provides a wide range of professional services, including infrastructure design, water management, environmental consulting, project and program management, and advisory services. Arcadis partners with public- and private-sector clients to develop sustainable solutions for urbanization, resource scarcity, and climate change challenges.

Founded in 1888 with origins in Dutch waterway engineering, Arcadis has evolved into a multinational organization operating in more than 70 countries.

