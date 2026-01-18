SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in City Holding Company $CHCO

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,936 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in City were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 113.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in City by 463.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in City by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in City by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of City by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of City in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, City presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

City Stock Performance

Shares of City stock opened at $123.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.52. City Holding Company has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $133.59.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $61.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. City had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 32.33%. On average, research analysts predict that City Holding Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. City’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $243,411.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,077,324.12. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About City

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) is a bank holding company headquartered in Morgantown, West Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, City National Bank, the company offers a full range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Its operations emphasize community-oriented banking, combining local decision-making with access to digital banking platforms.

The company’s product portfolio includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending solutions ranging from personal loans and mortgages to commercial real estate and equipment financing.

