Barratt Redrow plc. (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Redrow plc. (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Barratt Redrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Barratt Redrow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Barratt Redrow from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Barratt Redrow stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. Barratt Redrow has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

