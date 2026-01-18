TEN (NASDAQ:XHLD) & ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) Head to Head Contrast

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) and TEN (NASDAQ:XHLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and TEN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -9.89% -7.95% -3.15% TEN -335.04% -346.32% -110.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ACV Auctions and TEN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 1 4 0 1 2.17 TEN 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

ACV Auctions presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.62%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than TEN.

This table compares ACV Auctions and TEN”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $637.16 million 2.37 -$79.70 million ($0.43) -20.40 TEN $3.22 million 1.21 -$2.97 million ($6.15) -0.21

TEN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TEN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of TEN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ACV Auctions beats TEN on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About TEN

We are a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services headquartered in Pennsylvania. We mainly produce virtual and hybrid events and physical events. Virtual and hybrid events involve virtual and hybrid event planning, production and broadcasting services, and continuing education services, all of which are supported by our proprietary Xyvid Pro Platform. Physical events mainly involve live streaming and video recording of physical events. TEN Holdings, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Pennsylvania as a business corporation on February 12, 2024. Its previous name was “The Events Network, Inc.” and it changed its name to “TEN Holdings, Inc.” on June 20, 2024. TEN Holdings, Inc. was converted to a Nevada corporation on July 24, 2024. Our principal executive office is located at 1170 Wheeler Way, Langhorne, PA.

