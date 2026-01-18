Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $49.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.8462.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp set a $39.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, October 31st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.73 on Thursday. Exelon has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.60%.Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

