Short Interest in YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SNOY) Increases By 61.8%

YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SNOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 205,952 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the December 15th total of 127,251 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,497 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SNOY – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of SNOY opened at $11.31 on Friday. YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71.

YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3,113.0%.

The YieldMax SNOW Option Income Strategy ETF (SNOY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Snowflake stock (SNOW) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. SNOY was launched on Jun 10, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

