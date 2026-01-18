Short Interest in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV) Rises By 60.1%

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2026

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 85,031 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the December 15th total of 53,113 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,592 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,592 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of FDV opened at $29.75 on Friday. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $589.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65,362 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 75,419 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.

About Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth. FDV was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by Federated Hermes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.