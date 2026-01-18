Short Interest in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV) Rises By 60.1%

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 85,031 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the December 15th total of 53,113 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,592 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,592 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of FDV opened at $29.75 on Friday. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $589.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65,362 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 75,419 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.

About Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth. FDV was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by Federated Hermes.

